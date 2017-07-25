Cut to school uniform grant stopped

The Department of Education will not proceed with a proposed £3m reduction in funding to uniform grants, it has been confirmed.

In a statement released late on Tuesday evening a spokesperson for the Department of Education confirmed the clothing allowance (uniform grants) for the 2017/18 school year will remain at 2016 levels.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said: “This decision will allow the Education Authority to make payments to families at the existing rates.

"The Department continues to deal with major financial pressures and explore a range of measures which would allow it to live within the indicative 2017/18 budget.

"Following the Secretary of State’s written statement last week on Northern Ireland departments’ budget allocations, the Department has been able to finalise decisions on budget allocations across a range of programmes including deciding to maintain funding for the uniform allowance at current rates.

"The Department will be issuing allocation letters to relevant organisations in the coming days."