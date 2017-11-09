‘The shooting of a 17-year-old child cannot be justified’

The chair of the Policing and Community Safety Partnership in Londonderry has condemned last night’s paramilitary-style shooting of a teenager at his home in Gartan Square.

The 17-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to his leg after at least two masked men forced their way into his home at around 10.45pm. One was armed with a baton or wooden bat and the other with a handgun.

It’s believed a woman in her 50s may also have been assaulted by the intruders. She was taken to hospital for treatment. Two other adults understood to have been in the house at the time were not hurt.

Speaking after the incident DUP Alderman Drew Thompson, chair of the PCSP, stated: “These assaults must be condemned by all members of our community. The shooting of the 17-year-old child at his home cannot and should not be justified.

“The criminal gang that carried out the shooting have no concern for people living in the area and no matter what rationale is put forward for this attack it has no place in our society. I would appeal to anyone with information on the shooting to contact the police or Crimestoppers immediately.”