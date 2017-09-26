Talented Londonderry assault victim ‘had so much to live for’

A teenager who died following an assault in Londonderry city centre at the weekend was a “brilliant young fella” who had “so much to live for.”

Jordan McConomy (19), from Rossnagalliagh, died after he was assaulted in the William Street area at about 2.15am on Sunday morning.

The former St Brigid’s College student passed away in Altnagelvin Hospital following what police described as an “altercation” with another man.

An 18-year-old male was later arrested by police on suspicion of murder. Yesterday evening, the PSNI said a court had granted officers an additional 36 hours to question the teenager.

Last night, Jordan’s employer paid an emotional tribute to a “wonderful young man who had so much to live for.”

John Hannaway, of JJ Joinery & Construction, described Jordan as a “solid, dependable, talented young man” who was a “pleasure to work with.”

“When I heard the news on Sunday morning, I was absolutely stunned,” said Mr Hannaway.

“Jordan was a modest, unassuming fella who just lived for his girlfriend, Leah and his car.

“He was a gentleman. He was one of the quietest, hardest-working people you could meet. He was always wanting to learn new skills and was really enthusiastic about his work. He was a real asset to the company.”

Mr. Hannaway said the teenager - who had been with his company for the past eighteen months - was devoted to his family and his job.

“He was such a loveable person,” he added. “Everyone got on with Jordan. His workmates are totally devastated by his death. They all loved him. He’ll be such a loss to the firm.

“It’s just crazy that someone can lose their life in such a terrible way. My heart goes out to his family and friends. They must be heartbroken. It really doesn’t bear thinking about,” added Mr. Hannaway.

The teenager’s family and friends have been using social media to pay tribute to him.

“Jordan you were one in a million and you were taken from us far too soon,” one person said, while another remarked: “Rest in peace Jordan, you were one of the nicest boys there ever was.”

The PSNI is appealing for anyone who witnessed the early morning assault at William Street to contact them.