Suspect package alert at County Hall in Coleraine

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an alert at County Hall in Coleraine, following the discovery of a suspect package.

The PSNI and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were alerted to the package this morning (Wednesday).

A police cordon at County Hall. INCR 18-751-CON

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The item is currently being examined at the scene.

“At this stage it is not believed to be any type of explosive device.”

There are no further details at this time.