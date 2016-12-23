Shots were fired at front window of house in Limavady

Detectives are appealing for information following a shooting incident in the Terrydremont Road area of Limavady on Friday, December 16.

At approximately 11.30pm a number of shots were fired at the front windows of a dwelling. No-one was injured during this incident.

Detective Sergeant Stewart is appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to contact detectives at Reactive and Organised Crime, Coleraine, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 368 22/12/16. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.