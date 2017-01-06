Shots fired in Londonderry

Shots have been fired at a house in Londonderry, leaving the occupants “very badly shaken” but unhurt.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives are appealing for information following the report of shots being fired at a house in the Ballymagowan Avenue area of Derry/Londonderry, last night, Thursday, January 5.

“Shortly before 10.00pm two shots were fired at the front of the house. No one was injured during this incident, however the occupants, a male and a female were left very badly shaken.

“Detective Sergeant Brian Reid would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who has information to contact Detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1172 05/01/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”