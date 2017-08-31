Police are at the scene of a security alert in Londonderry.
Police are responding to a report received today [Thursday] that a device has been left in the Lettershandoney Avenue area of the city.
If anyone sees anything suspicious they are advised not touch or lift it, but report it immediately to police.
The Tirbracken Road is closed at its junction with Edenreagh Road.
There are no further details at this stage.
