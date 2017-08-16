Security alert in Londonderry

Bomb disposal experts are examining a "suspicious item" found during a police search in Londonderry.

The discovery was made when detectives investigating dissident republican activity carried out a search in the Southway area of the city on Wednesday morning.

Southway is currently closed to facilitate this examination, and is likely to be closed for the next few hours.

"I would like to ask for your patience and assure you that we will be making efforts to have the road reopened as soon as possible," said Chief Inspector Paul McCracken.