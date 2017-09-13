Putting ‘kiwi and banana’ on road was dangerous charge withdrawn

One of the most unusual charges ever to be mentioned in a local court - that putting a “kiwi and a banana” on a road was dangerous - has been withdrawn.

A teenager was accused of ‘causing a dangerous article to be on a road,’ Coleraine Youth Court heard.

The particulars of the charge were that on April 17, 2016, at Glens Estate, Limavady, the accused ‘intentionally and without lawful authority or reasonable cause caused a kiwi and a banana to be on or over a road in such circumstances that it was obvious to a reasonable person that to do so was dangerous contrary to Article 33(1)(a) of the Road Traffic (Northern Ireland) Order 1995’.

Defence barrister Dean Mooney told the court he had made representations to prosecutors about the charge and a prosecutor confirmed it had now been withdrawn.

Regarding the charge Mr Mooney quipped: “I think that was a capital crime back in the day”.

Reading through the charge, District Judge Liam McNally noted it was “most unusual”.

No details were given to the court regarding the alleged circumstances of how the boy came to be charged with the matter.

The boy, whose precise age was not given to the court, cannot be named because he is under 18.

The boy was present at Coleraine Courthouse on Tuesday but did not enter the courtroom where guilty pleas were entered on his behalf by Mr Mooney regarding other charges.

Regarding the same date as the kiwi/banana charge, a guilty plea was entered to using disorderly behaviour in a public place at The Glens estate.

There was also a guilty plea to being disorderly at Glenmore Gardens, Limavady, on April 19, 2016.

A further guilty plea was made to causing criminal damage to a door and windows of a property on July 13, 2016.

Regarding that matter Mr Mooney said a “substantial amount of damage” was caused to a house but he said his client was only responsible for part of what happened.

The case was adjourned until later this month for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.