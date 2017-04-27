Police probe possible link between Waterside burglaries

Police are appealing for information following burglaries at two houses in the Waterside area of Londonderry.

Detective Constable Donnell said: “The houses, at Lyndhurst Road and Belgrave Park, were entered on the morning of Tuesday 25th April, with a sum of cash taken from one of the houses and jewellery reported stolen from both.

“We are investigating a possible link between the burglaries and are keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in either area on Tuesday morning. Anyone with information should call detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 520 25/04/17.”

Information can also be given anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.