Police issue suspicious device warning to people living in Dungiven

The PSNI has urged people living in Dungiven to be vigilant as a device "may have been left in the area".
The warning was issued by the PSNI on Thursday afternoon.
Inspector Johnny Hunter said: “It follows information that a device may have been left in the area. Police are carrying out a number of enquiries and would ask anyone who finds anything suspicious to report it to police immediately.”
More to follow.
Almost Done!
Registering with Londonderry Sentinel means you're ok with our terms and conditions.