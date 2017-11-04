Police investigate city centre assault

Police are appealing for information following an assault in the Waterloo Street area of the city in the early hours of Friday, November 3.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “A male in his 30s was assaulted near licenced premises at 1:15am. The male is approximately 6 feet tall and of slim build.

“He was chased up Waterloo Street and assaulted by four people. He suffered a broken rib, ankle and a cut above his eye as a result of the attack.

“Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting reference 840 of 03/11/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”