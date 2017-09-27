Police in LONDONDERRY to launch 'Operation Exposure' on social media next week

A PSNI social media campaign designed to identify people of interest will be launched by police in Londonderry next week.

PSNI Foyle made the announcement on its Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon.

"Operation Exposure is very simple process where police have images of people who we wish to speak to in connection with crimes that occurred across our district against our citizens and communities," read the Facebook post.

"We will have carried out investigations to seek to identify the people in the footage before we release them to the public.

"We have been releasing images to local printed press but we know those who follow us can really help us in identifying suspects that will not only hold people accountable but also prevent others from becoming victims in the future."

The PSNI added that once a person has been identified, his or her image will be removed from social media.

Operation Exposure has been deployed in other policing districts thoughout Northern Ireland.