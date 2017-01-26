Occupants left badly shaken after pipe bomb attack

Detectives are appealing for information following an incident in the Erne Gardens area of Londonderry last night (Wednesday).

At approximately 10:20pm, police received a report that a device had detonated in the garden of a house in the Erne Gardens area.

The remnants of the device were examined by ATO, who have confirmed it was a viable pipe bomb type device. It has been removed for further examination.

No one was injured during this incident, however the occupants of the house were left very badly shaken.

It is understood there were two men and a woman in the house at the time of this incident. A number of residents were evacuated from their houses, however they have now been allowed back into their homes.

Detective Inspector Conor McStravick would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area, or anyone who has information about this incident to contact detectives at Reactive and Organised Crime at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1235 25/01/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.