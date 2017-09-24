NEWS | Man arrested on suspicion of murder

An 18 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 19 year-old man was fatally assaulted in Londonderry city centre on Sunday.

The man is currently in custody at Strand Road PSNI Station.

The man who died has been named as Jordan McConomy from the Rossnagalliagh area of the city.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce of the PSNI Serious Crime Branch is appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact police.

He said: “We know that many people were socialising in William Street early this morning and we would like to hear from members of the public who witnessed an altercation in the area between approximately 1:45am and a 2:15am to get in touch with detectives at Strand Road on telephone number 101, quoting reference number 228 of 24/9/17.

“Police would particularly like to hear from motorists who were either parked on or travelling along William Street during these times and who had a dash cam fitted to their vehicle.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”