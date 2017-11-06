Murder investigation launched after death of 36-year-old man

Gardai in Letterkenny last night launched a murder investigation following the death of a 36-year-old man.

Gardaí were called to an incident at Sylvan Park, Letterkenny around 4.49pm on November 1 where they found a 36-year-old man with serious injuries following an assault.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital - where he died on November 2 as a result of injuries sustained.

A Garda spokesman said: "A post mortem was carried out by the State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy and this investigation has now been upgraded to murder."

Inspector Pat O’ Donnell has appealed to any person who may have information in relation to this investigation or to any person who visited Sylyan Park between 8am and 6pm on Wednesday 1/11/17 to contact the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.