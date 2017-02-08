Man ‘run over’ by car in Northern Ireland

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of a hit and run road traffic collision between a male and a vehicle in Waterloo Street in Londonderry.

Constable Sean McLearnon said: “It was reported that at approximately 10.40pm on Saturday December 24, 2016, a male was run over by what was believed to be a silver BMW on Waterloo Street in the Derry/Londonderry area. The BMW driver failed to stop following the incident.”

The male sustained a broken foot as a result of the collision, however his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Constable McLearnon added: “We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed the incident in the Waterloo Street area at the time to contact Strand Road Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1272 of the 24/12/16.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”