Man in court charged with attempted murder

A man has been refused bail while appearing before Londonderry Magistrate’s Court charged with attempted murder.

Brian Gerald Forbes (48) of Glenanne was also charged with making a threat to kill and common assault.

He was further charged with two counts of being in possession of offensive weapons, namely a bow and arrow and an axe.

Forbes faces two more charges of criminal damage to a door and a window.

The charges are in connection with an incident in the Glendara area of Londonderry on Tuesday morning, January 3.

Part of the Foyle Road was closed to traffic for a time between its junctions with Lone Moor Road and Bishop Street as police dealt with the incident.

The defendant was remanded in custody to appear back via video link on January 12.

District Judge Barney McElholm said he’d be willing to consider a bail application with full written support from medical services if that is made available.