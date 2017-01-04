Man charged with attempted murder over ‘incident’ that closed road in Londonderry

A man will appear at Londonderry Magistrates’ court later today, charged with attempted murder, following an ‘incident’ that partially closed a road in Londonderry yesterday.

A police spokesperson said: “A 48 year old man has been charged with attempted murder, common assault, 2 counts of criminal damage, 2 counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and threats to kill.

“He is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court later this morning, Wednesday January 4. As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

The charges are in connection with an incident in the Glendara area of Londonderry yesterday morning, Tuesday 3 January.

Part of the Foyle Road was closed to traffic for a time between its junctions with Lone Moor Road and Bishop Street as police dealt with the incident.