Man arrested during ‘incident' in Londonderry

A 48-year-old man has been arrested following an incident in the Glendara area of Londonderry this morning.

Part of the Foyle Road was closed to traffic for a time during the incident - between its junctions with Lone Moor Road and Bishop Street.

A PSNI spokesman said the man has been arrested on suspicion of several offences including criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is currently in custody assisting police with their inquiries.