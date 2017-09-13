Man, 20, injured after Londonderry pub assault

A young man received a number of injuries following an assault outside a pub in Londonderry city centre, police have said.

The PSNI have appealed for witnesses and say they are investigating the assault, which reportedly occurred outside Granny Annie’s in Waterloo Street at approximately 01:45 am on Sunday, September 3, 2017.

A statement posted via the PSNI’s local social media feed reads: “As a result of this incident a 20-year-old male received a number of injuries.”

Details of the reported assault, which occurred the weekend before last, were only released by the PSNI this week.

The PSNI stated: “If you witnessed this incident please call 101 and quote CCS 233 of 03/09/17.”

Alternatively witnesses who wish to provide information about the incident anonymously, can contact the Crimestoppers charity on 0800555111.