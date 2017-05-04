Londonderry benefits fraudster jailed for eight months

A man was convicted at Londonderry Crown Court today on Thursday, May 4 and sentenced to a term of imprisonment for claiming benefits to which he was not entitled.
Gerry Cutliffe (48) of Bonds Hill, Londonderry, falsely claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance totalling £1,685 by using a false identity. He was given eight months imprisonment and ordered to pay £25 court costs.
He is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.
Almost Done!
Registering with Londonderry Sentinel means you're ok with our terms and conditions.