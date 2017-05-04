Londonderry benefits fraudster jailed for eight months

A man was convicted at Londonderry Crown Court today on Thursday, May 4 and sentenced to a term of imprisonment for claiming benefits to which he was not entitled.

Gerry Cutliffe (48) of Bonds Hill, Londonderry, falsely claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance totalling £1,685 by using a false identity. He was given eight months imprisonment and ordered to pay £25 court costs.

He is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.