Hooded males attack man (60s)

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of an assault that occurred on the Culmore Road.

Constable Jake Docherty said: “It was reported that at approximately 1:40am on Sunday, December 4, a man aged in his early 60’s was attacked from behind by two males wearing hoodies on the Culmore Road.

“The male victim received a gash to his nose and bumps to his head, however his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“Following the assault, the two male attackers made off in the direction of the Buncrana Road.”

Constable Docherty added: “We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the assault to contact Strand Road Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 133 on 04/12/16.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”