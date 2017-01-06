Grotto developed from convicted cannabis cultivator’s tent

Two good causes have been boosted by a fundraising initiative with a difference in Londonderry.

Over the Christmas period Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team came up with a creative way of raising money for Northern Ireland Hospice and the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Utilising a tanning tent formerly used by a local convicted cannabis cultivator they developed a Santa’s Grotto in their office.

They invited colleagues and members of local partner agencies for tea, mince pies and a chat with Santa, raising £300 in the process.

The PSNI stated: “Equipment originally used for the evils of drug crime was turned into a positive outcome for deserving charities whilst pushing the Roadsafe message to our wider community.

“Thank you to all who gave their support.”