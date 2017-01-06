Grotto developed from convicted cannabis cultivator’s tent

Two good causes have been boosted by a fundraising initiative with a difference in Londonderry.
Over the Christmas period Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team came up with a creative way of raising money for Northern Ireland Hospice and the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
Utilising a tanning tent formerly used by a local convicted cannabis cultivator they developed a Santa’s Grotto in their office.
They invited colleagues and members of local partner agencies for tea, mince pies and a chat with Santa, raising £300 in the process.
The PSNI stated: “Equipment originally used for the evils of drug crime was turned into a positive outcome for deserving charities whilst pushing the Roadsafe message to our wider community.
“Thank you to all who gave their support.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Londonderry Sentinel means you're ok with our terms and conditions.