Grinders and socket sets stolen from Woodside area shed

Police are appealing for witnesses following the report of a burglary in the Woodside Road, Londonderry, early on Tuesday.

A shed at residential premises was broken into and a number of work tools were taken including grinders and socket sets.

Detective Constable Donnell said: “We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time or to anyone that may have been offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact Strand Road Reactive and Organised Crime Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 140 of the 11/04/17.”

Information can also be given via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.