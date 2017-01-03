Foyle Road incident: Man arrested after window damaged with cross-bow

The front window of a property was smashed during an incident in the Glendara area of the Brandywell in Derry on Tuesday morning.

A witness reported how a man, alleged to have been armed with a cross-bow, left a house in the area before walking to a neighbouring property and allegedly causing damage to the window with the weapon.

The two men were arrested in Coleraine.

A 48-year-old man has since been arrested following the incident.

Part of the Foyle Road was closed to traffic for a time between its junctions with Lone Moor Road and Bishop Street as police dealt with the incident.

A PSNI spokesman said: “The man has been arrested on suspicion of several offences including criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

“He is currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.”

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly, who arrived at the scene shortly after the cordon was lifted at Foyle Road, said: “It seems to have been a regrettable incident and it’s just fortunate that no-one was hurt.”