Firefighters forced to pull out of Galliagh after stoning incident

Firefighters dealing with a vehicle blaze in Galliagh were forced to withdraw after being attacked by stones last night (Wednesday).

The incident happened close to a shop in the area.

Foyle Police stated that Fire and Rescue Service “had to pull out due to their appliance nearly getting damaged”.

Councillor Brian Tierney condemned those responsible.

“The attack on a car in the Galliagh area this evening is an unjustifiable crime and has forced the closure of local community facilities,” said the SDLP representative

“When a Fire Service crew attended the blaze this evening they, too, came under attack from anti social elements who threw stones at firefighters serving their community. That is unacceptable.

“This is part of a wider pattern of car crime that continues to escalate in the area.”

A member of the Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Mr Tierney said he will be speaking to senior police officers in the city “to ensure that this kind of crime is a priority and that the community here can get some peace”.

He added: “I’ve spoken to council officials and asked that the wreckage of the car be removed as soon as possible.

I would encourage anyone with any information to bring it forward to the police as soon as possible.”