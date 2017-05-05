Crown accepts Londonderry teenager’s plea to manslaughter

A teenager from Londonderry was informed on Friday that he will be sentenced next month for unlawfully killing a man and wounding his twin brother.

Gerard Quinn died from a single stab wound to his throat caused by a broken glass outside a house in the Curryneiran area of the city last May.

The 24-year-old father of one sustained the fatal wound in the garden of a house at Milldale Crescent on the evening of Saturday May 21 last year. Also injured during the incident was Mr Quinn’s twin brother Michael.

A 17-year old appeared at Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, today where he was told that he will be sentenced next month for two offences arising from the fatal stabbing.

Earlier this year, the teenager was charged with murdering Gerard Quinn. When he was asked to enter a plea, the teenager denied murder but pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter.

Prosecuting barrister Keiran Murphy QC told Friday’s hearing that the Crown has accepted the manslaughter plea “on the basis of lack of intent.”

When he was asked to stand during today’s hearing and was charged with wounding Michael Quinn on May 21 last year, he replied: “guilty.”

Following today’s plea to the wounding charge, Mr Justice Treacy was told by the teenager’s barrister that both a pre-sentence report and a psychologist’s report will be compiled ahead of sentencing.

The Judge also heard that Victim Impact Reports from members of Mr Quinn’s family will also be handed into the court.

Mr Justice Treacy told the teenager that he will be sentenced for both offences on June 16 before remanding him back into custody.