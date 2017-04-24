Campbell: ‘Time to get tough on these terrorist cowards’

Police and the courts must “get tougher” on dissident republicans, following the latest bid to murder PSNI officers.

That was the demand from a senior DUP MP yesterday, after terrorists planted a bomb near Holy Cross Boys’ Primary School in Ardoyne, north Belfast.

A number of residents, including pensioners and children, were evacuated for several hours as the security alert took place.

The PSNI said the “viable device” was an attempt to murder security force members, but added that it could have easily led to the deaths of people in the local community.

Describing those responsible as “cowards”, DUP MP Gregory Campbell told the News Letter: “To leave a bomb outside a school is utterly despicable and the full force of the law must be brought to bear on those responsible.

“The police and the courts must take a tougher stance on dissident republicans, but the key to stopping this is to make sure that people in the local community are prepared to give any information they have to police to ensure the perpetrators are caught.”

