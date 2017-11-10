£150k cocaine seizure

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch have recovered an estimated £150,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

It was seized after a grey Volvo was stopped by police and the 41-year-old male driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs in the Clooney Road area of Londonderry yesterday (Thursday).

Police found the suspected cocaine during a follow-up search at a house in the Birch Hill Meadows area of Antrim last night and the examination of the car today.

The male suspect currently remains in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Foster said: “This is a significant seizure of drugs and I am delighted such a huge amount of drugs has been taken off our streets. This seizure means that lives have been saved.

“This operation demonstrates that PSNI is effective in removing drugs from our streets and also arresting those believed to be involved in the supply trade who have no regard for the people in their own communities, but instead are fuelled by a desire to make money from others’ addictions.

“I want to assure the community we will continue to pursue those who brazenly engage in the world of illicit drugs. We will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts. There will be no hiding place for them.

“Police will continue to take robust action against those believed to be involved in organised criminal activity, particularly those involved in the supply of drugs, as well as street level drug dealers. Drugs are a concern for communities and this operation demonstrates our commitment to deal with the issue. I would encourage communities to work with the police in investigating and bringing people before the courts.

“Anyone with any information about drugs or any illegal activity should contact police by calling 101. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”