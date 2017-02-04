£125,000 confiscation order imposed on man convicted of dump charges

A local man has been made the subject of a £125,000 confiscation order, under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, for illegal waste offences.

In October 2015, following an investigation by officers from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, Mr Noel Gallagher, of Brandywell Road in the city was convicted of dumping 52,500 tonnes of mixed commercial and household wastes at a site on Glassagh Road.

Mr Gallagher has been given three months to pay the order in full.

Failure to do so will result in an 18 months’ custodial sentence.

Mr Gallagher was convicted under the following Articles of the Waste and Contaminated Land (Northern Ireland) Order 1997:

One count under Article 4.1 (a), i.e. depositing controlled waste, or knowingly causing or knowingly permitting controlled waste to be deposited in or on any land unless a waste management licence authorising the deposit is in force and the deposit is in accordance with the licence.

One count under Article 4 1 (c), for keeping controlled waste on a site in a manner likely to cause pollution to the environment or harm to human health.

At his sentencing in November 2015, Mr Gallagher was given a three months’ sentence, suspended for 12 months.