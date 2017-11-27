Councillor’s car torched: police looking to speak to two men

Police investigating an arson attack on a Londonderry councillor’s car are looking to speak to two men seen in the area at the time.

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney’s car was set alight outside a house in the Glencaw Park area of Galliagh on Friday (November 24) at around 10:20pm.

Police said the fire was extinguished by a member of the public and no one was injured during this incident.

PSNI Inspector William Calderwood has appealed to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Police.

Police said they would particularly like to speak to two males who were seen in the area as they may have information which could assist with the investigation.

Police can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101, please quote reference 1620 24/11/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.