Council to address rise in antisocial behaviour in city parks

Derry City and Strabane District Council has agreed to engage with youth workers to address anti-social behaviour in parks across the district.

Members of the local authority backed a motion mandating officers to "address the rise in anti-social behaviour around the Council’s parks and recreational facilities...by collaborating with the PSNI and relevant government departments, to engage the additional skills and expertise of youth workers at these venues".

The motion was brought by SDLP Councillor Tina Gardiner and amended to include specific reference to the PSNI by UUP Alderman Derek Hussey.