Council supports tasty new foodie events starting with Love Local

An Urban Street Food Fest linked to an international music festival, ‘Best of the Northwest Showcase, and the launch of a new craft beer based on a 300-year-old Siege recipe, are among a feast of upcoming events announced by Derry City and Strabane District Council which support Tourism NI’s monthly themes during Northern Ireland Year of Food and Drink 2016.

The Council is funding the events as part of its Year of Food Industry Support Programme, which encourages the private sector to develop events which support the Year of Food and Drink objectives aimed at building the region’s reputation as an international food tourism destination.

The Programme has already supported Sippy Fest, a two-day celebration of local beers, spirits and food which took place in the Guildhall in November 2016 and, a Gourmet Slow Food evening hosted by Wild Strands in December 2016 celebrating the Native Foyle Oyster.

Sippy will be back in February with weekend tours of the city’s craft breweries - Northbound, Dopey Dick at Taphouse and Walled City Brewery – which will also feature locally sourced food produce.

A packed programme of events planned for February’s ‘Love Local’ month includes an Urban Street Food Fest on Saturday, February 4th, as part of its IMBOLC International Music Festival which will take place in the Glassworks.

Derry City and Strabane District Council was funded during Northern Ireland Year of Food and Drink 2016 by Tourism NI, DAERA NI Regional Development Fund and the Loughs Agency through the Sustainable Development Programme, and was assisted by Food NI. For further information visit www.derrystrabane.com/food