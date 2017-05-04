Could Britain’s next Top Tradesperson come from here?

The annual Britain’s Top Tradesperson competition organised by Screwfix, which has a store in Londonderry, has been launched.

The event is held to highlight and recognise the great job that plumbers, electricians, carpenters, builders and many more tradesmen and women do in the region.

By entering Britain’s Top Tradesperson 2017, Tradespeople in Londonderry have the chance to be celebrated and rewarded for the outstanding work they deliver to customers by keeping homes and businesses in the area in tip-top condition.

This year’s winner not only gets to take home the coveted title of Britain’s Top Tradesperson 2017 which will transform their business, but they also win a brand new £32,000 (OTR) Toyota PROACE or Hilux.

Screwfix will select the best tradespeople to face-off in regional heats. From there, eight finalists from across the UK will head to Wembley for the national finale in July, where they will compete in front of an esteemed judging panel consisting of industry experts.

Last year, Richie Maxwell, a third-generation bricklayer from Tillicoultry, Scotland, walked away with the title after successfully beating six thousand entrants. He wowed judges with his determination to share his trade skills and his high-quality workmanship. As the first bricklayer to win the competition, he didn’t think he had a chance against other tradesmen. With bricklaying in his blood, his honesty, integrity and successful business structure stood out from other finalists in the fierce finale. He was able to take home the coveted title resulting in new customers and a packed diary for months ahead.

Richie added: “Winning this competition has completely transformed my business and brought in more opportunities. There is nothing like Britain’s Top Tradesperson out there so it is great to get some well-deserved recognition and give my business the seal of approval it deserves. I would definitely encourage other tradespeople to enter, there’s nothing to lose and a lot to gain!”

The Britain’s Top Tradesperson Award is given to those tradespeople who can prove they excel in their trade. Whether you’ve just started your own company, taken a course to upgrade your skill-set, or have an engaging social media presence than you should apply. If you have completed a complex job for someone, or have run your business with customers in mind than this competition is for you. No matter the reason, you have until June 4 to apply for your chance to win.

To enter you can go into your local Screwfix store or go to screwfix.com/btt for further details.