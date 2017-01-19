Convicted of benefit fraud

Two people were convicted at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for claiming benefits they were not entitled to.

Michael Doherty (37) of Ard Grange, Londonderry, claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance and Housing Benefit totalling £2,945 while failing to declare employment. He was given a conditional discharge for two years.

Louise McDermott (34) of Creggan Heights, in the city, claimed Income Support totalling £2,831 while failing to declare employment. She was given a conditional discharge for two years.

They are also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.