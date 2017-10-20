Concerts will be real Showstoppers!

Londonderry Musical Society are going on tour!

The award-winning group, already busy for their 2018 show ‘All Shook Up’, is also preparing for the annual series of charity ‘Showstoppers’ concerts.

Londonderry Musical Society and the Britannia Concert Band, under their respective Musical Directors Jim Goodman and Stewart Smith, have come up with yet another exciting programme which features the best of Musical Theatre, ever popular instrumental favourites and a variety of soloists and ensembles of the highest quality.

This year, the fast-moving extravaganza will include music from Oliver, Jersey Boys, Showboat, Les Miserables, Anything Goes and excerpts from Gilbert and Sullivan operettas.

Joanna Higgins, Susan Wilson, Lorraine Roddy and Donald Hill head the experienced team of principals and are supported by Maeve McMenamin, Annette McCarron, David Thomas, Fergal McCarry, Brendan Brady, Rebecca McGuffin, Pearl Stewart, Chris McIvor, and Greg Doherty - all of whom have many years of appearing with the LMS.

The future looks rosy for the company with four teenage stars playing leading roles in the programme: Amy Kilgore, Amy Smith, Hannah Deane and Eireann Hickey. Accompaniment is provided by the very talented Ben McGonigle and his colleagues, Diarmuid O’Kane and Knox Wilson. This year’s progamme also features Elvis, Lionel Richie, Adele, Sara Bareilles and the ever popular Carly Simon’s ‘Let the River Run’.

The thrilling sound of the Britannia Concert Band with its array of trumpets, trombones, horns and tubas blending with a massive woodwind section is bound to impress the audiences in Larne, Ballycastle, Buncrana, Limavady and the Millennium Forum.

Stewart Smith has put together an exciting combination of music hot off the press and popular standards such as Big Band Salute. This will be a fitting end to their celebrations of their 150 years of making music.

This year you can catch Showstoppers 2017 at five venues during the month of November. Friday, November 10: Plaza Ballroom, Buncrana. Thursday, November 16: Limavady High School. Friday, November 17: Larne. The show will be staged in the Millennium Forum on Friday, November 24 and the Marine Hotel in Ballycastle on Saturday, November 25.