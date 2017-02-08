Community award final for Hannah

A youth volunteer from Eglinton is among the finalists in the 2017 Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards.

Hannah Lyons, a sixth year pupil at Thornhill College, volunteers with ChildLine and Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.

At the latter, Hannah supports young people to reach their personal goals. Volunteering with ChildLine once a week, she operates the switchboard and is the first point of contact for children in need. The programme rewards post-primary students for the positive contribution they make in the community.