Collision left woman, 67, in a critical state

A 67-year-old woman was left in a critical condition following a crash in Co Londonderry on Tuesday night.

The victim was taken to hospital in the wake of the two-vehicle collision on the Victoria Road, between south Londonderry city and Newbuildings, shortly before 7.30pm.

It is initially thought that no-one had suffered any life-threatening injuries.

Yesterday morning, roughly 12 hours after the crash, the PSNI gave the woman’s condition as “critical”.

The Western health trust could not be reached on Wednesday night for an update on her status.

The woman is believed to have been the driver of one of the cars.

Her passenger, a 35-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An 18 year old man, believed to be the driver of the other car, was arrested.