College invests £0.5m in three eateries

North West Regional College has unveiled its newly refurbished training restaurant at Strand Road Campus in Londonderry.

The college has invested more than half a million pounds in the past 12 months in its eating establishments.

This includes a £170,000 upgrade to the Flying Clipper Brasserie, £250k on the Tower Building Canteen, and last year’s £100k refurbishment of the fine dining Flying Clipper Restaurant.

All three of the eateries are open to staff and students, as well as the public.

The newly refurbished brasserie, was officially opened this week by Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Maolíosa McHugh.

Leyonia Davey, Curriculum manager of Hospitality and Catering at NWRC said: “We are delighted to reopen our Flying Clipper Brasserie, a cutting-edge training restaurant which allows our students to refine their hospitality skills in a commercial environment.

“This is an important investment for the college as the North West continues to grow its reputation as a first class food destination. It is essential that we continue to support young people with aspirations to pursue a career in the food and hospitality sector.

“The brasserie is an excellent training ground which allows students to demonstrate to future employers their on the job experience in the work place.

“Our students appreciate the value of being able to work in industry standard kitchen and restaurant facilities while studying for professional catering and front of house qualifications.

“All of the meals in the brasserie have been prepared by our students under the guidance of their lecturers.

“I would encourage the local community to come into the college and see for themselves the modern facilities and exceptional food on offer.”

Open to the public, the Flying Clipper Brasserie is located in the college’s Northland Building just off Asylum Road, serving a varied menu for breakfast and lunch. It is open for morning break on weekdays from 10 am to 11.30 daily, and lunch from 12 to 1.30 pm. The public can also visit the Flying Clipper fine dining restaurant, open for lunch on Wednesdays 12 – 1.30 pm. and gourmet dinners on Thursdays 7 pm – 8.30 pm.