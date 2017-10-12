Search

‘Clean and vibrant’ Londonderry scoops Best Kept City Award again

Winner in the Best Kept City Category of the NI Best Kept Awards is Derry-Londonderry. Dave Foster, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Joe Mahon, Patron of the NI Amenity Council, Michelle Hatfield, Human Resources and Corporate Responsibility Director at Belfast City Airport and Doreen Muskett, President of the NI Amenity Council, present Derry City and Strabane Council representative Jim McIvor with the award. The judges were impressed with the fresh, clean and vibrant atmosphere to the city, alongside the beautifully maintained and colourful displays of flowers at the roundabouts throughout. The Best Kept City, Town, Village and Housing Area Awards is the grand finale of the Best Kept Awards initiative, and is a fantastic opportunity for schools, health and social care facilities, housing areas and towns, villages and cities across Northern Ireland to encourage local volunteering and civic pride in local areas.
Londonderry has beaten Belfast to the title of Best Kept City in Northern Ireland.

According to the judges the fresh, clean and vibrant atmosphere of the city helped it clinch the award at the Northern Ireland Best Kept City, Town and Village Awards, sponsored by George Best Belfast City Airport.

A previous winner, Derry-Londonderry collected its award in front of over 100 representatives from the Northern Ireland Council areas gathered at Belfast City Hall on October 10 for the Northern Ireland Amenity Council’s final Best Kept City, Town, Village and Housing Area Awards ceremony.

The beautifully maintained roundabouts with colourful displays of flowers impressed the judges enough to win the City category at the Best Kept Awards.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Doreen Muskett, President of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council, said: “The standard of applications received from all of the Council areas this year was extremely high.”

“Our judges faced a difficult decision in choosing the city, town and village winners as well as the overall winner.

“Alongside beautiful floral displays, it was clear to see the positive and collaborative efforts

throughout Derry-Londonderry and the judge’s felt the city had a fantastic welcoming atmosphere for all.