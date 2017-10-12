‘Clean and vibrant’ Londonderry scoops Best Kept City Award again

Londonderry has beaten Belfast to the title of Best Kept City in Northern Ireland.

According to the judges the fresh, clean and vibrant atmosphere of the city helped it clinch the award at the Northern Ireland Best Kept City, Town and Village Awards, sponsored by George Best Belfast City Airport.

A previous winner, Derry-Londonderry collected its award in front of over 100 representatives from the Northern Ireland Council areas gathered at Belfast City Hall on October 10 for the Northern Ireland Amenity Council’s final Best Kept City, Town, Village and Housing Area Awards ceremony.

The beautifully maintained roundabouts with colourful displays of flowers impressed the judges enough to win the City category at the Best Kept Awards.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Doreen Muskett, President of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council, said: “The standard of applications received from all of the Council areas this year was extremely high.”

“Our judges faced a difficult decision in choosing the city, town and village winners as well as the overall winner.

“Alongside beautiful floral displays, it was clear to see the positive and collaborative efforts

throughout Derry-Londonderry and the judge’s felt the city had a fantastic welcoming atmosphere for all.