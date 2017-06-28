City ‘to get fair share of £1.5bn’

Londonderry and the North West will not lose out on its share of the £1.5 billion payout the DUP has secured from Theresa May’s beleaguered government.

Local DUP MLA Gary Middleton says the money - the price his party extracted from Prime Minister Theresa May for propping up her Conservative Party at Westminster - will benefit everyone in Northern Ireland.

“Infrastructure is vital for us here in the north-west and the A5 and A6 are two projects we really need to see delivered,” he said.

“It is up to ourselves as elected representatives to ensure that when the money is spent, we get our fair share.

“This agreement does commit itself to the north-west and areas of highest deprivation.

“We see it as a good news story for Northern Ireland.”

The deal in Westminster sees the ten DUP MPS, including East Londonderry’s Gregory Campbell, enter into a formal agreement with the Conservatives on a ‘supply and demand’ basis which means the DUP will back the Government on key votes in the House of Commons such as today’s Queen’s Speech.

Attention now turns to the talks at Stormont with the deadline for restoring power-sharing at Stormont expiring tomorrow.

As well as infrastructure, money has been earmarked for health, education and broadband coverage especially in rural areas.

Mr Middleton added: “We have said for too long now we needed more resources and investment in health and it is great to see an additional £50m secured for mental health provision over the next five years.

“That is alongside £200m to transform the health service over the next two years and £100m to address immediate pressures in health and education. “£100m has been secured for tackling deprivation over the next five years which will benefit areas like Foyle which has one of the highest levels of deprivation.”