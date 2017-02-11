Choice unaware of any Lisnavar flat issues

Choice Housing says it hasn’t received any complaints from tenants of Lisnavar Court over disruption arising from major renovation works to kitchens and bathrooms.

The association said it was happy to address any concerns after this paper was contacted by a source who claimed residents were faced with cold and crampsed conditions.

The source, who asked not to be named, complained: “For two weeks they have had to endure workmen letting themselves in to their property at 8am. They have nowhere to sit, cook, clean, wash or anything.”

However, in a statement Choice Housing said: “A dedicated Choice Project Liaison Officer is available at Lisnavar Court to help resolve tenants concerns and we have not received any reported issues with the works. The project team would welcome the opportunity to meet and resolve any tenant issues. Prior to work commencing, Choice wrote to all tenants to advise them of the project and held two tenant consultation meetings. Where scheduled works did not suit or where people had special circumstances, they were asked to contact us immediately. Tenants were asked to vacate their property during working hours and Choice has provided decant facilities to tenants during the course of the works, this includes two vacant flats and two guest rooms. On a daily basis, water, cooker facilities and the communal gas heating system all remain connected in the flats unless prior arrangements are made with the tenants.”

Kitchen and bathroom replacements are now complete in 80 per cent of the flats.