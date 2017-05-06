Chamber of Commerce dinner sells out as Rory Best guests

Ireland and Ulster rugby captain was the guest speaker at Londonderry Chamber of Commerce’s gala leadership.

The event in the newly renovated Grand Ballroom at the Everglades Hotel was a sell-out.

Rory is only the fifth man ever to win 100 international caps for Ireland and he has led them to historic victories over South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Ireland’s most capped hooker, who is now in his twelfth international season, was interviewed at the dinner by Ian Stone, who took him through the high and lows of his career from his childhood watching his dad and then his brother play, to his start at Ulster progressing through to his successful international career.

Rory talked openly about his joy about being chosen for the upcoming British Lions Tour, compared to his disappointment in 2013 when he was not originally selected, but called up as a replacement.

They discussed how he has continued to grow as a player and develop as a leader to win some of the toughest matches of his career.

Rory answered questions from the floor and took time after the dinner to talk with guests, sign autographs and have his photograph taken with fans.

The event was co-sponsored by Greg Mitchell Motors, Fleming Agri Products and Hastings Everglades Hotel.