Celtic Park Rugby World Cup cash may be opened up in event of successful bid

Economy Minister Simon Hamilton says there’s no capital assistance programme yet available for the potential improvement of Celtic Park or other proposed Rugby World Cup stadia but that if an Irish bid is successful one may be opened.

“Costs associated with any upgrades to stadia as a result of a successful bid have been factored into the Rugby World Cup costings. Kingspan, Casement Park and Celtic Park are all included on the long list of possible stadiums,” the Minister said.

“There is no capital assistance programme for bodies seeking to provide sporting facilities to facilitate a bid,” he added.

“Investment in such facilities will only occur after we have won the bid,” the Minister concluded.