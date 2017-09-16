Caw Roundabout : call for traffic lights to offset ‘bottleneck’

The Department of Infrastructure has been asked to provide clarity over plans to deal with congestion at Caw Roundabout.

SDLP Councillor Martin Reilly said that it was vital plans are progressed on dealing with how the new dual carriageway from Drumahoe to Dungiven will interact with the existing road network in the Waterside, and reiterated his party’s call for traffic lights at Caw Roundabout.

SDLP Councillor Martin Reilly �/Lorcan Doherty Photography - 2nd June 2014

The Waterside Councillor said DfI Roads (formally Transport NI) have now issued leaflets to households about the planned A6 development.

He said: “Derry and the northwest is crying out for this type of road improvement where we become better connected with the rest of the island through infrastructural improvements. The A6 improvement is critical in this regard so this progress is welcome and can’t happen soon enough.

“Yet questions remain for those in the Waterside about how this new planned roadway connects with our existing network which already is clearly not fit for purpose.

“The Caw Roundabout is not fit to handle existing traffic levels, so planned investment which brings significant additional vehicle numbers to this key corridor should focus minds that this Roundabout cannot continue in its current form.”

He added: “The document circulated to household, which is also on display at the YMCA in Drumahoe, allows the public to feedback to the Department on these future plans.

“I would encourage everyone to take this opportunity to urge the Department to future proof Caw Roundabout to deal with not just the additional traffic that the new dual carriageway entering the city at Gransha will bring, but also traffic to the new schools and the built and projected new housing developments in the Limavady Road/ Clooney Road area.

“This means answering the longstanding SDLP demand for traffic lights and lane alignment at the Caw Roundabout - similar to the investment at the Culmore Road side of the Foyle Bridge some years ago.

“The Department must act now to improve safety and ensure that the new Derry-Dungiven A6 dual carriageway doesn’t result in a dangerous bottleneck at the approach to the Foyle Bridge.”