Causeway Speciality Market needs YOUR vote

Causeway Speciality Market is hoping to be crowned Britain’s Favourite Market.

It’s in the running for the title in a public poll organised by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA).

The market recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, and has gone from strength to strength since it first began back on 2006.

Adding her support to the campaign, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey said: “Causeway Speciality Market really adds vibrancy to Coleraine town centre, supporting local producers who offer a fantastic range of high quality goods. You can be sure you will find something a little bit different, with its diverse product range covering everything from locally reared buffalo, quail and sheep’s cheese.”

Market customers are also treated to local produce with Italian influences including pasta and sauces, Turkish baklava and meze, and traditional American style cookies while the art and craft stalls have clear coastal influences.

The public have until January 10th to cast their vote online at www.nabma.com/britainsfavouritemarket.

All you need to do is enter ‘Causeway Speciality Market’ in the box and click ‘Send’.

The market takes place in Coleraine town centre on the second Saturday of every month, returning again on January 14th from 9am – 4pm.