Carnival of Colours celebrates its 10th birthday

Celebrating its tenth year, Carnival of Colours brought all the fun of the fair to St Columb’s Park Derry~Londonderry last weekend delighting audiences with the very best in local and international street theatre.

The two day spectacular, produced by In Your Space and supported by Arts Council National Lottery funds, featured acts from France, Spain, New Zealand and across the island of Ireland, to create an eclectic showcase of circus, musical and cabaret acts to tickle audiences of all ages.

Highlights included performances from Gentleman Juggler Martin Bigpig, the incredible Strong Lady Betty Brawn, and The Barren Carrousel, with their stunning aerial escapades.

Young circus stars from In Your Space Circus School and Belfast Circus School also took to the stage to wow audiences with their skills.

Cath McBride, Company and Festival Manager said: “Carnival of Colours has become a key event in the City’s calendar and something our team are very proud and passionate to produce. The Festival provides a superb platform for showcasing local talent . We hope we have produced an event that creates an atmosphere of happiness, fun and total enjoyment and provides something for everyone, from the littlest to the biggest circus, arts and music fan!”