Cardiac service could be back on line in August

A vital cardiac after-care service provided at the Cardiology Rehab Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital, which has been suspended for the past seven weeks due to equipment malfunction, could be restored in two to three weeks.

The failure of a telemetry heart monitor at the unit has meant it's been out of action since May 31 denying heart attack sufferers, those who have undergone heart surgery, and those who have had stents inserted, rehabilitative care in Donegal.

However, funding for a new monitor has been secured and the unit may be operating again within weeks.

A spokesperson for the Saolta University Healthcare Group said: "The cardiac rehabilitation service at Letterkenny University Hospital, which operated one day per week is currently temporarily suspended.

"This was due to the requirement to replace a piece of equipment necessary for the safe provision of the service.

"We are delighted to confirm that funding for the new telemetry equipment has been secured and the equipment has been purchased.

"It is hoped that with seamless installation and testing, Cardiac Rehabilitation Services could resume in the next two to three weeks."