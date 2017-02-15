Car passenger struck on face by male in ‘road rage’ incident

A man struck a male car passenger in the face at Coleraine’s Riverside Retail Park in what a prosecutor described as a “road rage” incident.

However, a lawyer for Aidan Alexander Hargan (21), of Josephine Avenue, Limavady, told Coleraine Magistrates Court the incident was linked to the defendant’s ex-girlfriend.

The lawyer said the girl “had explored different options” with the injured party and Hargan was unable to deal with it.

Hargan was in court for sentencing in relation to a charge of common assault relating to April 24 last year.

The prosecutor said the injured man was hit on the nose.

The defence lawyer accepted it was an “unsavoury incident”.

Sentencing Hargan to two months in prison, suspended for a year, District Judge Amanda Brady said the charge had been downgraded from assault occasioning actual bodily harm to common assault.

She noted the defendant had a record and was already subject to a Combination Order of Probation and Community Service.